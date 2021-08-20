Ed Sheeran, l’album ‘=’ (Equals) dal 29 ottobre, esce il singolo ‘Visiting Hours’

Autunno caldo per il cantautore britannico che ha annunciato il nuovo progetto discografico. Ad anticiparlo la traccia ‘Visiting Hours’, il testo e il video.

Si preannuncia un autunno caldo per il cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran che ha annunciato il ritorno discografico con l’album ‘=‘ (Equals). Atteso per il prossimo 29 ottobre su etichetta Asylum Records, il progetto è già disponibile in pre-order ed è anticipato dall’intenso singolo Visiting Hours. Così, dopo averci fatto scatenare con Bad Habits, l’artista ci fa emozionare condividendo le sensazioni per la perdita del suo mentore e amico Michael Gudinski,.

Quarto album dedicato ai simboli delle operazioni matematiche, il disco in arrivo è frutto di un lavoro durato quattro anni. “= (Equals) è un album molto personale e significa molto per me”, spiega Sheeran. “La mia vita è cambiata molto negli ultimi anni – mi sono sposato, sono diventato padre, ho perso degli amici – e nell’album rifletto su tutto ciò. Lo vedo come un album della maturità e non vedo l’ora di condividerlo con tutti voi”.

Sono quattordici le tracce del progetto – tra queste i singoli Bad Habits e Visiting Hours –, iniziato subito dopo ‘÷’ (Divide). Tanti i temi toccati: l’amore, la resilienza, la paternità, il successo e i rapporti umani. Musicalmente, poi, Ed Sheeran conferma le atmosfere che lo hanno fatto apprezzare nel mondo, alternando ballate evergreen alla chitarra e pezzi up-tempo da ballare.

‘=‘ (Equals) è stato scritto e registrato a Suffolk, a Londra, in Svezia e a Los Angeles, con la produzione esecutiva di FRED, Johnny McDaid e dello stesso Ed. Svariati anche i contributi di altri producer oltre che del fratello Matthew, che ha firmato gli arrangiamenti degli archi in alcune tracce.

Ed Sheeran: il testo di ‘Visiting Hours’

I wish that Heaven had visiting hours

So I could just show up and bring the news

That she’s getting older and I wish that you’d met her

The things that she’ll learn from me, I got them all from you





Can I just stay a while and we’ll put all the world to rights?

The little ones will grow and I’ll still drink your favourite wine

And soon, they’re going to close, but I’ll see you another day

So much has changed since you’ve been away





I wish that Heaven had visiting hours

So I could just swing by and ask your advice

What would you do in my situation?

I hadn’t a clue how I’d even raise them

What would you do? ‘Cause you always do what’s right





Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?

I’d tell you that I’m scared of turning out a failure

You’d say, “Remember that the answer’s in the love that we create”

So much has changed since you’ve been away



I wish that Heaven had visiting hours

And I would ask them if I could take you home

But I know what they’d say, that it’s for the best

So I will live life the way you taught me

And make it on my own



And I will close the door, but I will open up my heart

And everyone I love will know exactly who you are

‘Cause this is not goodbye, it is just ‘til we meet again

So much has changed since you’ve been away

Foto di DAN MARTENSEN da Ufficio Stampa