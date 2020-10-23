Ariana Grande: il singolo ‘Positions’ anticipa il nuovo album, il testo

Si intitola ‘Positions’ il singolo di Ariana Grande in radio e digitale da venerdì 23 ottobre. Il brano, di cui è disponibile anche il videoclip, anticipa il nuovo album. Ecco audio e testo della canzone.

Giornate ricche di news per i fan di Ariana Grande che ha da poco annunciato, a sorpresa, il suo nuovo album. La popstar ha, infatti, svelato che la pubblicazione del prossimo progetto discografico è imminente. “Non vedo l’ora di farvi ascoltare il mio album questo mese”: sono queste le parole con cui la cantante ha entusiasmato il pubblico.

E ad accompagnare il tweet, sul sito è comparso anche un doppio countdown: venerdì 23 ottobre è stata resa disponibile la prima traccia, Positions, assaggio di quanto ascolteremo nel disco in arrivo. Quello in uscita è il sesto lavoro di inediti per la Grande e arriva dopo il successo mondiale di ‘thank you, next’ con cui l’artista ha messo a segno più di un record.

Online è disponibile anche il video ufficiale di Positions, diretto da Dave Meyers con Ariana Grande nei panni del Presidente degli Stati Uniti. Attorno a lei uno staff tutto al femminile che si divide tra conferenze stampa, celebrazioni e passeggiate nel giardino della Casa Bianca.

Sempre sensibile alle tematiche sociali, nel corso della primavera Ariana ha collaborato con Justin Bieber nella traccia Stuck With You, il cui ricavato è stato devoluto a sostegno degli operatori che per primi hanno fronteggiato l’emergenza Covid-19. Ma il 2020 è stato soprattutto l’anno di Rain On Me con Lady Gaga, che va alla conquista degli MTV EMA 2020.

Ariana Grande: il testo di ‘Positions’

Heaven sent you to me

I’m just hopin’ I don’t repeat history

Boy, I’m tryna to meet your mama on a Sunday

And make a lotta love on a Monday (ah ah)

Never need no (no), no one else babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true (you’re too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin’, fuck it

Now, I’m runnin’ with you (with you)

Said, boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

And make a lotta love on a Monday (ah ah)

Never need no (No), no one elsе, babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switchin’ thе positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do (nothing)

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

This some shit that I usually don’t do (yeah)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (mmmh)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (and I’m down too)

Yeah, I’m down too

Switchin’ the positions for you

This some shit that I (yeah) usually don’t do (don’t do)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (mmmh)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you (ooh)

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do (I wouldn’t do)

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

