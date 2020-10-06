MTV EMA 2020, le nomination: in testa Lady Gaga, seguono BTS e Justin Bieber

MTV EMA 2020, tutte le nomination: Lady Gaga in testa con sette nomination, poi BTS e Justin Bieber. Come seguire lo show.

Gli MTV EMA 2020 sono alle porte e MTV ha da poco annunciato le nomination. Lady Gaga è in testa con sette nomination, tra cui Best Artist, Best Pop e Best Video per il suo duetto con Ariana Grande in Rain On Me, brano presente anche nelle categorie Best Song e Best Collaboration. I BTS e Justin Bieber la rincorrono con cinque nomination ciascuno, presenti tra le altre nelle categorie Biggest Fans e Best Pop.

Tra le nomination ci sono tre nuove categorie: Best Latin, Video for Good e Best Virtual Live. Torna anche la categoria Best Local Act dove tra gli artisti in nomination figurano: Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion e Cardi B per Best US Act, Justin Bieber e The Weeknd per Best Canadian Act e Dua Lipa per Best UK & Ireland Act.

MTV EMA 2020, le nomination per Best Italian Act

Nella categoria Best Italian Act concorrono Diodato, Elettra Lamborghini, Irama, Levante e Random. Anche quest’anno il quinto artista italiano è stato decretato dai fan: in una prima fase di votazione sulle Instagram Stories del profilo di MTV Italia, fra Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ghali, i Pinguini Tattici Nucleari e Random i preferiti sono stati quest’ultimo ed Elodie. Di fatto, nella seconda fase i due vincitori sono stati testa a testa: alla fine Random è risultato il più votato in assoluto ed è così entrato ufficialmente in nomination.

MTV EMA 2020, dove seguire lo show in tv

Lo show di due ore degli MTV EMA 2020 sarà trasmesso a livello globale su MTV in 180 paesi e territori domenica 8 novembre. In Italia su MTV (canale Sky 130 e in streaming su NOW TV).

I fan possono iniziare a votare fin da oggi 6 ottobre fino alle 11.59 del 2 novembre, su mtvema.com

MTV EMA 2020, la lista completa delle nomination

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Italian Act

Diodato

Elettra Lamborghini

Irama

Levante

Random