La stilista delle Spice Girls firma il Covid Dress, ecco com’è

Introducing The COVID Face Mask Dress by Dee Izmail ♾ A dress created to raise awareness of the importance of wearing face masks and for children with heart disease. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 there has been a trigger and increase in cases of Kawasaki Disease. Dee was inspired to create the COVID Dress to express compassion for those suffering from Covid-19 and those whom Covid-19 has triggered Kawasaki Disease. Raising hope and positivity, The COVID Dress, made from Superlight Bodyform Airtex material, is an extension of Dee Izmail's Infinity Collection. The COVID Face Mask Dress is now available to buy on our Etsy page. Link in bio ♾