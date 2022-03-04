Alice Merton, esce ‘Same Team’: il testo della canzone

Si intitola 'Same Team' il nuovo singolo di Alice Merton, che anticipa l'album 'S.I.D.E.S.'. Il testo della canzone.

È Same Team il nuovo singolo di Alice Merton, che anticipa l’atteso secondo album S.I.D.E.S., in uscita il 17 giugno 2022. L’album – pubblicato tramite la sua stessa etichetta Paper Plane Records Int. – è stato annunciato insieme al tour europeo. In programma dal 18 ottobre al 1 dicembre, la serie di eventi farà sognare anche i fan italiani: il 25 ottobre l’appuntamento è al Fabrique di Milano.

Scritto e prodotto da Alice Merton insieme a Jens Schneider, Jules Kalmbacher e Tim Uhlenbrock, con il mixaggio di Matty Green (Dua Lipa, Royal Blood, Weezer), Same Team nasce da un profondo senso di introspezione.

Sui social, Alice Merton ha condiviso la cover di S.I.D.E.S. («L’album contiene tutte le mie storie degli ultimi due anni», ha scritto). E ha poi aggiunto di avere intenzione di rilasciare «una nuova canzone ogni mese, a partire dalla prossima settimana».

Alice Merton e Same Team, il testo della canzone

I broke all our promises

And I evened out the score

Then I took a plane to Mexico

So you couldn’t find me anymore

And I hurt you and your feelings / And I broke all the things we loved

And I couldn’t face the pain again

I couldn’t face what we lost

And now I’ve gone to stranger places

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t take it back

Turn round, to the way things were before

No I just can’t, I just can’t

Promise you all of the future

Cause the future’s now torn

And we’re running up a mountain

To get blown back by the storm

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t.

I took all your money

And bought a mansion by the shore

Oh I took away your confidence.

So that you would feel so insecure.

But I still miss those night walks Were they ever real?

Was it all in my head?

All the things I feel.

And now I’ve gone to stranger places.

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t take it back

Turn round, to the way things were before

No I just can’t, I just can’t promise you

All of the future

Cause the future’s now torn

And we’re running up a mountain

To get blown back by the storm

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t.

I just can’t I just can’t

I just can’t I just can’t I just can’t I just can’t

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t take it back

Turn round, to the way things were before

No I just can’t, I just can’t

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t take it back

Turn round, to the way things were before

No I just can’t, I just can’t promise you

All of the future

Cause the future’s now torn

And we’re running up a mountain

To get blown back by the storm

We’re not two sides of the same team anymore

No I just can’t, I just can’t.