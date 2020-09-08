Cardi B superstar: il singolo e il video di ‘WAP’ sono da record

È cascata di record per Cardi B e il suo ultimo singolo WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion. La rapper e attrice americana, infatti, ha messo a segno una sequenza di numeri a più cifre che la portano a consolidare lo status di superstar musicale.
Il brano, infatti, negli USA ha debuttato al primo posto della Billboard Hot 100 diventando il quarto singolo a far volare Cardi B in vetta. Anche il Regno Unito ha premiato l’artista con un secondo posto in classifica. E non solo.
WAP ha anche conquistato la Global Chart di Spotify e con 93 milioni di riproduzioni è la canzone con il numero più alto di ascolti nella prima settimana. Per non parlare del videoclip che, diretto da Colin Tilley, ha polverizzato ogni precedente primato: in ventiquattro ore le views hanno superato quota 26 milioni.
E la clip è il video musicale più visto in un solo giorno per una collaborazione interamente femminile (oltre a Megan Thee Stallion, compaiono Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose e Sukihana). Infine, la traccia si attesta al primo posto anche su TikTok, come colonna sonora dei video pubblicati da milioni di utenti nel mondo.
Cardi B: il testo di ‘WAP’ feat. Megan Thee Stallion
I said, certified freak
Seven days a week
Wet ass pussy
Make that pull-out game weak, woo
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fucking with some wet ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet ass pussy
Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge
Extra large and extra hard
Put this pussy right in your face
Swipe your nose like a credit card
Hop on top, I wanna ride
I do a kegel while it’s inside
Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes
This pussy is wet, come take a dive
Tie me up like I’m surprised
Let’s role play, I wear a disguise
I want you to park that big Mack truck
Right in this little garage
Make it cream, make me scream
Out in public, make a scene
I don’t cook, I don’t clean
But let me tell you how I got this ring (ayy, ayy)
Gobble me, swallow me, drip down inside of me
Quick jump out ‘fore you let it get inside of me
I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I’m ‘bout to be
I run down on him ‘fore I have a nigga running me
Talk your shit, bite your lip
Ask for a car while you ride that dick (while you ride that dick)
You really ain’t never gotta fuck him for a thang
He already made his mind up ‘fore he came
Now get your boots and your coat
For this wet ass pussy
He bought a phone just for pictures
Of this wet ass pussy
Pay my tuition just to kiss me
On this wet ass pussy
Now make it rain if you wanna
See some wet ass pussy
Look, I need a hard hitter, I need a deep stroker
I need a Henny drinker, I need a weed smoker
Not a garden snake, I need a king cobra
With a hook in it, hope it lean over
He got some money, then that’s where I’m headed
Pussy A1, just like his credit
He got a beard, well, I’m tryna wet it
I let him taste it, now he diabetic
I don’t wanna spit, I wanna gulp
I wanna gag, I wanna choke
I want you to touch that little dangly dang
That swang in the back of my throat
My head game is fire, punani Dasani
It’s going in dry and it’s coming out soggy
I ride on that thang like the cops is behind me
I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo
Your honor, I’m a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes
Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating
Put him on his knees, give him something to believe in
Never lost a fight, but I’m looking for a beating
In the food chain, I’m the one that eat ya
If he ate my ass, he’s a bottom feeder
Big D stand for big demeanor
I could make you bust before I ever meet ya
If it don’t hang, then he can’t bang
You can’t hurt my feelings, but I like pain
If he fuck me and ask, “Whose is it?”
When I ride the dick, I’ma spell my name
Ah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you fucking with some wet ass pussy
Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass pussy
Give me everything you got for this wet ass pussy
Now from the top, make it drop
That’s some wet ass pussy
Now get a bucket and a mop
That’s some wet ass pussy
I’m talking WAP, WAP, WAP
That’s some wet ass pussy
Macaroni in a pot
That’s some wet ass pussy, uh
(There’s some whores in this house)
(There’s some whores in this house)
Foto da Ufficio Stampa Warner Music Italy