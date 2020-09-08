Cardi B superstar: il singolo e il video di ‘WAP’ sono da record

La rapper Cardi B mette a segno una serie di record con il suo ultimo singolo ‘WAP’ insieme a Megan Thee Stallion. E conquista anche TikTok: ecco il testo della canzone.

È cascata di record per Cardi B e il suo ultimo singolo WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion. La rapper e attrice americana, infatti, ha messo a segno una sequenza di numeri a più cifre che la portano a consolidare lo status di superstar musicale.

Il brano, infatti, negli USA ha debuttato al primo posto della Billboard Hot 100 diventando il quarto singolo a far volare Cardi B in vetta. Anche il Regno Unito ha premiato l’artista con un secondo posto in classifica. E non solo.

WAP ha anche conquistato la Global Chart di Spotify e con 93 milioni di riproduzioni è la canzone con il numero più alto di ascolti nella prima settimana. Per non parlare del videoclip che, diretto da Colin Tilley, ha polverizzato ogni precedente primato: in ventiquattro ore le views hanno superato quota 26 milioni.

E la clip è il video musicale più visto in un solo giorno per una collaborazione interamente femminile (oltre a Megan Thee Stallion, compaiono Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose e Sukihana). Infine, la traccia si attesta al primo posto anche su TikTok, come colonna sonora dei video pubblicati da milioni di utenti nel mondo.

Cardi B: il testo di ‘WAP’ feat. Megan Thee Stallion

I said, certified freak

Seven days a week

Wet ass pussy

Make that pull-out game weak, woo

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fucking with some wet ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet ass pussy

Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge

Extra large and extra hard

Put this pussy right in your face

Swipe your nose like a credit card

Hop on top, I wanna ride

I do a kegel while it’s inside

Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes

This pussy is wet, come take a dive

Tie me up like I’m surprised

Let’s role play, I wear a disguise

I want you to park that big Mack truck

Right in this little garage

Make it cream, make me scream

Out in public, make a scene

I don’t cook, I don’t clean

But let me tell you how I got this ring (ayy, ayy)

Gobble me, swallow me, drip down inside of me

Quick jump out ‘fore you let it get inside of me

I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I’m ‘bout to be

I run down on him ‘fore I have a nigga running me

Talk your shit, bite your lip

Ask for a car while you ride that dick (while you ride that dick)

You really ain’t never gotta fuck him for a thang

He already made his mind up ‘fore he came

Now get your boots and your coat

For this wet ass pussy

He bought a phone just for pictures

Of this wet ass pussy

Pay my tuition just to kiss me

On this wet ass pussy

Now make it rain if you wanna

See some wet ass pussy

Look, I need a hard hitter, I need a deep stroker

I need a Henny drinker, I need a weed smoker

Not a garden snake, I need a king cobra

With a hook in it, hope it lean over

He got some money, then that’s where I’m headed

Pussy A1, just like his credit

He got a beard, well, I’m tryna wet it

I let him taste it, now he diabetic

I don’t wanna spit, I wanna gulp

I wanna gag, I wanna choke

I want you to touch that little dangly dang

That swang in the back of my throat

My head game is fire, punani Dasani

It’s going in dry and it’s coming out soggy

I ride on that thang like the cops is behind me

I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo

Your honor, I’m a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes

Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating

Put him on his knees, give him something to believe in

Never lost a fight, but I’m looking for a beating

In the food chain, I’m the one that eat ya

If he ate my ass, he’s a bottom feeder

Big D stand for big demeanor

I could make you bust before I ever meet ya

If it don’t hang, then he can’t bang

You can’t hurt my feelings, but I like pain

If he fuck me and ask, “Whose is it?”

When I ride the dick, I’ma spell my name

Ah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fucking with some wet ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet ass pussy

Now from the top, make it drop

That’s some wet ass pussy

Now get a bucket and a mop

That’s some wet ass pussy

I’m talking WAP, WAP, WAP

That’s some wet ass pussy

Macaroni in a pot

That’s some wet ass pussy, uh

(There’s some whores in this house)

(There’s some whores in this house)

Foto da Ufficio Stampa Warner Music Italy