MTV VMA’s 2020, da Billie Eilish a Lady Gaga: tutte le nominations

MTV annuncia tutte le star nominate ai prossimi VMAs, la cui cerimonia di premiazione è confermata per il 30 agosto. Ecco gli artisti in lizza per ogni categoria.
A New York fervono i lavori per i prossimi Video Music Awards di MTV, tra i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi che premiano la musica degli ultimi dodici mesi. Primo grande evento post-pandemia, i VMAs 2020 torneranno a al Barclays Center domenica 30 agosto e come annunciato dalla rete celebrerà la resilienza della città.

A un mese dalla serata, come sempre ad alto tasso di celebrities, ecco l’annuncio degli artisti che si portano a casa l’ambita nomination. Intanto, si leggono due nuove categorie – Best Music Video From Home e Best Quarantine Performance – evidentemente legate ai live in streaming durante le settimane di lockdown.

E tanti sono i nomi celebri che MTV ha selezionato come meritevoli di essere premiati, da Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (star con il maggior numero di candidature) a Eminem, da Billie Eilish a The Weekend.

L’evento riunirà i fan e renderà omaggio alla forza, allo spirito e alla resilienza di New York e dei suoi abitanti.

Le esibizioni 2020 si terranno attraverso cinque luoghi iconici di New York, uno in ciascun distretto. “Siamo felici di riportare i ‘VMAs’ 2020 a NYC, la mecca culturale mondiale dove musica ed intrattenimento fanno parte del dna della città” ha dichiarato Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events per ViacomCBS Media Networks.

MTV VMAs 2020: categorie e nominations

Veniamo, quindi, all’elenco dettagliato con gli artisti nomati per ogni categoria di voto ai VMAs 2020.

Video of the Year

  • Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: Godzilla
  • Future ft. Drake: Life Is Good
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
  • Taylor Swift: The Man
  • The Weeknd: Blinding Lights

Artist of the Year

  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

PUSH Best New Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • Yungblud

Song of the Year

  • Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
  • Doja Cat: Say So
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
  • Megan Thee Stallion: Savage
  • Post Malone: Circles
  • Roddy Ricch: The Box

Best Collaboration

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: Stuck With U
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: Beautiful People
  • Future ft. Drake: Life Is Good
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: Tusa
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me

Best Pop

  • BTS: On
  • Halsey: You Should Be Sad
  • Jonas Brothers: What a Man Gotta Do
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: Intentions
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
  • Taylor Swift: Lover

Best Hip-Hop

  • DaBaby: Bop
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: Godzilla
  • Future ft. Drake: Life Is Good
  • Megan Thee Stallion: Savage
  • Roddy Ricch: The Box
  • Travis Scott: Highest in the Room

Best R&B

  • Alicia Keys: Underdog
  • Chloe x Halle: Do It
  • H.E.R. ft. YG: Slide
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker: Eleven
  • Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
  • The Weeknd: Blinding Lights

Best K-Pop

  • BTS: On
  • EXO: Obession
  • (G)I-DLE: Oh My God
  • Monsta X: Someone’s Someone
  • Red Velvet: Psycho
  • Tomorrow X Together: 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Best Latin

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: China
  • Bad Bunny: Yo Perreo Sola
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: Mamacita
  • J Balvin: Amarillo
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: Tusa
  • Maulma ft. J Balvin: Qué Pena

Best Rock

  • Blink-182: Happy Days
  • Coldplay: Orphans
  • Evanescence: Wasted on You
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
  • Green Day: Oh Yeah!
  • The Killers: Caution

Best Alternative

  • The 1975: If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  • All Time Low: Some Kind of Disaster
  • Finneas: Let’s Fall in Love for the Night
  • Lana Del Rey: Doin’ Time
  • Machine Gun Kelly: Bloody Valentine
  • Twenty One Pilots: Level of Concern

Best Music Video From Home

  • 5 Seconds of Summer: Wildflower
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: Stuck With U
  • Blink-182: Happy Days
  • Drake: Toosie Slide
  • John Legend: Bigger Love
  • Twenty One Pilots: Level of Concern

Best Quarantine Performance

  • Chloe x Halle: Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)
  • CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
  • John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga: Smile from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Video For Good

  • Anderson .Paak: Lockdown
  • Billie Eilish: all the good girls go to hell
  • Demi Lovato: I Love Me
  • H.E.R.: I Can’t Breathe
  • Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
  • Taylor Swift: The Man

Best Direction

  • Billie Eilish: xanny – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat: Say So – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles: Adore You – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift: The Man – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd: Blinding Lights – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

  • 5 Seconds of Summer: Old Me – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: My Oh My – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
  • Billie Eilish: all the good girls go to hell – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry: Harleys In Hawaii – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd: Blinding Lights – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

  • A$AP Rocky: Babushka Boi – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa: Physical – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
  • Harry Styles: Adore You – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus: Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez: Boyfriend – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift: Lover – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best Visual Effects

  • Billie Eilish: all the good girls go to hell – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato: I Love Me – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa: Physical – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles: Adore You – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott: Highest in the Room – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

  • BTS: On – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha: Honey Boo – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby: BOP – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa: Physical – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
  • Normani: Motivation – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

  • Halsey: Graveyard – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake: Can’t Believe the Way We Flow – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo: Good As Hell – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus: Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • ROSALÍA: A Palé – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd: Blinding Lights – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Ancora top secret il Video Vanguard Award, assegnato in questi anni ad artisti del calibro di Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé e Justin Timberlake. I VMAs saranno trasmessi su tutti i canali MTV, in oltre 180 paesi con traduzione in 30 diverse lingue.

Foto da Ufficio Stampa OmnicomPublicRelationsGroup Italy

