A New York fervono i lavori per i prossimi Video Music Awards di MTV, tra i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi che premiano la musica degli ultimi dodici mesi. Primo grande evento post-pandemia, i VMAs 2020 torneranno a al Barclays Center domenica 30 agosto e come annunciato dalla rete celebrerà la resilienza della città.
A un mese dalla serata, come sempre ad alto tasso di celebrities, ecco l’annuncio degli artisti che si portano a casa l’ambita nomination. Intanto, si leggono due nuove categorie – Best Music Video From Home e Best Quarantine Performance – evidentemente legate ai live in streaming durante le settimane di lockdown.
E tanti sono i nomi celebri che MTV ha selezionato come meritevoli di essere premiati, da Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande (star con il maggior numero di candidature) a Eminem, da Billie Eilish a The Weekend.
L’evento riunirà i fan e renderà omaggio alla forza, allo spirito e alla resilienza di New York e dei suoi abitanti.
Le esibizioni 2020 si terranno attraverso cinque luoghi iconici di New York, uno in ciascun distretto. “Siamo felici di riportare i ‘VMAs’ 2020 a NYC, la mecca culturale mondiale dove musica ed intrattenimento fanno parte del dna della città” ha dichiarato Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events per ViacomCBS Media Networks.
MTV VMAs 2020: categorie e nominations
Veniamo, quindi, all’elenco dettagliato con gli artisti nomati per ogni categoria di voto ai VMAs 2020.
Video of the Year
- Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: Godzilla
- Future ft. Drake: Life Is Good
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
- Taylor Swift: The Man
- The Weeknd: Blinding Lights
Artist of the Year
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
PUSH Best New Artist
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
Song of the Year
- Billie Eilish: Everything I Wanted
- Doja Cat: Say So
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
- Megan Thee Stallion: Savage
- Post Malone: Circles
- Roddy Ricch: The Box
Best Collaboration
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: Stuck With U
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: Beautiful People
- Future ft. Drake: Life Is Good
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: Tusa
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
Best Pop
- BTS: On
- Halsey: You Should Be Sad
- Jonas Brothers: What a Man Gotta Do
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: Intentions
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain on Me
- Taylor Swift: Lover
Best Hip-Hop
- DaBaby: Bop
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: Godzilla
- Future ft. Drake: Life Is Good
- Megan Thee Stallion: Savage
- Roddy Ricch: The Box
- Travis Scott: Highest in the Room
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys: Underdog
- Chloe x Halle: Do It
- H.E.R. ft. YG: Slide
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker: Eleven
- Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
- The Weeknd: Blinding Lights
Best K-Pop
- BTS: On
- EXO: Obession
- (G)I-DLE: Oh My God
- Monsta X: Someone’s Someone
- Red Velvet: Psycho
- Tomorrow X Together: 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
Best Latin
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: China
- Bad Bunny: Yo Perreo Sola
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: Mamacita
- J Balvin: Amarillo
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: Tusa
- Maulma ft. J Balvin: Qué Pena
Best Rock
- Blink-182: Happy Days
- Coldplay: Orphans
- Evanescence: Wasted on You
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
- Green Day: Oh Yeah!
- The Killers: Caution
Best Alternative
- The 1975: If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- All Time Low: Some Kind of Disaster
- Finneas: Let’s Fall in Love for the Night
- Lana Del Rey: Doin’ Time
- Machine Gun Kelly: Bloody Valentine
- Twenty One Pilots: Level of Concern
Best Music Video From Home
- 5 Seconds of Summer: Wildflower
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: Stuck With U
- Blink-182: Happy Days
- Drake: Toosie Slide
- John Legend: Bigger Love
- Twenty One Pilots: Level of Concern
Best Quarantine Performance
- Chloe x Halle: Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)
- CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
- John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga: Smile from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
- Anderson .Paak: Lockdown
- Billie Eilish: all the good girls go to hell
- Demi Lovato: I Love Me
- H.E.R.: I Can’t Breathe
- Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture
- Taylor Swift: The Man
Best Direction
- Billie Eilish: xanny – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat: Say So – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa: Don’t Start Now – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles: Adore You – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift: The Man – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd: Blinding Lights – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
- 5 Seconds of Summer: Old Me – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: My Oh My – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Billie Eilish: all the good girls go to hell – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry: Harleys In Hawaii – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd: Blinding Lights – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
- A$AP Rocky: Babushka Boi – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa: Physical – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles: Adore You – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus: Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez: Boyfriend – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift: Lover – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish: all the good girls go to hell – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato: I Love Me – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa: Physical – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles: Adore You – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott: Highest in the Room – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
- BTS: On – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha: Honey Boo – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby: BOP – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa: Physical – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani: Motivation – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
- Halsey: Graveyard – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake: Can’t Believe the Way We Flow – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo: Good As Hell – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus: Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA: A Palé – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd: Blinding Lights – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Ancora top secret il Video Vanguard Award, assegnato in questi anni ad artisti del calibro di Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncé e Justin Timberlake. I VMAs saranno trasmessi su tutti i canali MTV, in oltre 180 paesi con traduzione in 30 diverse lingue.
