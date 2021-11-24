Grammy 2022, tra i presenter anche BTS e Måneskin: tutte le nomination

Domina la lista dei nominati ai Grammy 2022 Jon Baptiste. I BTS ottengono una nomination. Olivia Rodrigo ne ottiene sette.

I Grammy sono tornati e questa volta, tra i presenter, anche gli artisti più amati del momento: i BTS e i Måneskin. Con una diretta in livestream, infatti, sono stati rivelati i musicisti candidati per le varie categorie. Nella passata edizione sono stati premiati artisti del calibro di Billie Eilish, Harry Styles e Megan Thee Stallion.

LEGGI ANCHE: ‘Ed Sheeran: The Equals Live Experience’: la performance esclusiva su Amazon Music

In diretta dal Grammy Museum di Los Angeles, si sono susseguiti gli artisti più stimati e tra questi anche i Måneskin, reduci dal loro successo americano.

Le celebrazioni dei Grammy si terranno il 31 gennaio 2022 e quest’anno ci saranno diverse novità, tra le quali l’aggiunta di due categorie: Best Global Music Performance e Best Música Urbana Album.

LEGGI ANCHE: Cardi B sulla collaborazione (sfumata) coi BTS: «Mia figlia li ama»

Così Harvey Mason Jr., CEO della Recording Academy Harvey Mason dichiara:

“Sebbene il cambiamento e il progresso siano i fattori chiave delle nostre azioni, una cosa rimarrà sempre: il GRAMMY Award è l’unico riconoscimento guidato e votato dai pari nella musica”.

Grammy 2022: tutte le nomination

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy 2022 si terrà alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles il 31 gennaio 2022. A fare incetta di candidature è Jon Batiste – che domina la lista con 11 nomination – seguito da Doja Cat, H.E.R. e Justin Bieber (otto nomination ciascuno). Sette nomination per Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo.

Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You — ABBA

Freedom — Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time — Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

drivers license — Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

Bad Habits — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

drivers license — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Song

Damage — H.E.R.

Good Days — SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary — Giveon

Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up — Cardi B

M Y . L I F E — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S*** — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It — Maren Morris

camera roll — Kacey Musgraves

Cold — Chris Stapleton

Country Again — Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like — Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark — AC/DC

Freedom — Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

Good 4 U — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists

La lista completa qui.