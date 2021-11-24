Grammy 2022, tra i presenter anche BTS e Måneskin: tutte le nomination

I Grammy sono tornati e questa volta, tra i presenter, anche gli artisti più amati del momento: i BTS e i Måneskin. Con una diretta in livestream, infatti, sono stati rivelati i musicisti candidati per le varie categorie. Nella passata edizione sono stati premiati artisti del calibro di Billie Eilish, Harry Styles e Megan Thee Stallion.
In diretta dal Grammy Museum di Los Angeles, si sono susseguiti gli artisti più stimati e tra questi anche i Måneskin, reduci dal loro successo americano.
Le celebrazioni dei Grammy si terranno il 31 gennaio 2022 e quest’anno ci saranno diverse novità, tra le quali l’aggiunta di due categorie: Best Global Music Performance e Best Música Urbana Album.
Così Harvey Mason Jr., CEO della Recording Academy Harvey Mason dichiara:
“Sebbene il cambiamento e il progresso siano i fattori chiave delle nostre azioni, una cosa rimarrà sempre: il GRAMMY Award è l’unico riconoscimento guidato e votato dai pari nella musica”.
Grammy 2022: tutte le nomination
La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy 2022 si terrà alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles il 31 gennaio 2022. A fare incetta di candidature è Jon Batiste – che domina la lista con 11 nomination – seguito da Doja Cat, H.E.R. e Justin Bieber (otto nomination ciascuno). Sette nomination per Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo.
Record Of The Year
I Still Have Faith In You — ABBA
Freedom — Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time — Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
drivers license — Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
Bad Habits — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A Beautiful Noise — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)
drivers license — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight For You — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Leave The Door Open — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Right On Time — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter – BTS
Higher Power – Coldplay
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent
Best R&B Song
Damage — H.E.R.
Good Days — SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary — Giveon
Leave The Door Open — Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up — Cardi B
M Y . L I F E — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Way 2 Sexy — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
Thot S*** — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album
The Off Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Country Song
Better Than We Found It — Maren Morris
camera roll — Kacey Musgraves
Cold — Chris Stapleton
Country Again — Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like — Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Music Video
Shot In The Dark — AC/DC
Freedom — Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
Good 4 U — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside — Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul — Various Artists
