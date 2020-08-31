MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga superstar con Ariana Grande, tutti i vincitori

Sono andati in scena, a New York, gli MTV VMAs 2020 che ha visto protagoniste Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande e Miley Cyrus. Ecco i loro look e tutti i premi.

Nella notte fra il 30 e il 31 agosto è andato in scena a New York l’annuale appuntamento con gli MTV VMAs, cerimonia che premia i migliori video musicali dell’anno. Questa volta il super evento ha avuto, vista la situazione, diverse limitazioni a partire dalla mancanza di pubblico che però non ha certo limitato il livello delle performance sul palco.

Anzi. Dal red carpet al main stage, le grandi star della musica hanno dato il meglio di sé e la voglia di tornare a condividere momenti live è più grande che mai. E la stella che ha brillato di più è stata quella di Lady Gaga, protagonista indiscussa della serata per più di una ragione.

Intanto, la Germanotta si è portata a casa ben cinque Moon Awards tra i più ambiti a partire dal premio come Artist of the Year e il primo Tricon Award. Inoltre, Rain On Me insieme ad Ariana Grande ha valso a Lady Gaga le categorie Song of the Year, Best Collaboration e Best Cinematography.

Tra gli altri premiati anche The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus e BTS, vincitori nelle categorie Best Pop e Best Group. E come ogni VMAs che si rispetti lo show è iniziato sul red carpet, dove Gaga e Miley Cyrus hanno sfoggiato look da capogiro.

La prima, infatti, ha optato per un abbigliamento argentato con tanto di schermo in plexliglass sul viso: “Indossavo schermi per il volto prima che diventassero di moda!”, ha commentato sui social. E Stefani non ha mollato la mascherina neppure durante l’esibizione: avvenieristica e ben salda sul viso, la protezione è diventata il focus del look durante Rain On Me. Che dire poi degli abiti indossati per ritirare i premi? Vere opere d’arte da indossare.

Anche Miley Cyrus, da parte sua, ha saputo sorprendere: per lei un abito di tulle nero con pailletes e intimo a vista firmato da Thierry Mugler. A completare l’outfit, lunghi guanti rigorosamente neri. Ma torniamo alla musica e ai premi, di seguito scoprite tutti i vincitori dei VMAs 2020.

VMAs 2020: i vincitori

Artist of the Year Lady Gaga

Video of the Year The Weeknd : Blinding Lights

: Blinding Lights Song of the Year Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande : Rain On Me

: Rain On Me Best Collaboration Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande : Rain On Me

: Rain On Me Best Pop BTS : On

: On Best Group BTS

Best K-Pop BTS: On

Best R&B The Weeknd : Blinding Lights

: Blinding Lights Best Alternative Machine Gun Kelly : Bloody Valentine

: Bloody Valentine PUSH Best New Artist Doja Cat

Best Hip-Hop Megan Thee Stallion : Savage

: Savage Best Latin Maulma ft. J Balvin : Qué Pena

: Qué Pena Best Rock Coldplay : Orphans

: Orphans Best Music Video From Home Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber : Stuck With U

: Stuck With U Best Quarantine Performance CNCO : MTV Unplugged At Home

: MTV Unplugged At Home Video For Good H.E.R. : I Can’t Breathe

: I Can’t Breathe Best Direction Taylor Swift : The Man – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

: The Man – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift Best Cinematography Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: Rain On Me – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

Best Art Direction Miley Cyrus : Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

: Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone Best Visual Effects Dua Lipa : Physical – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

: Physical – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 Best Choreography BTS : On – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

: On – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun Best Editing Miley Cyrus: Mother’s Daughter – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Dove rivedere gli MTV VMAs 2020

Se vi siete persi lo show o volete rivederlo, le repliche sottotitolate in italiano sono in programma lunedì 31 agosto alle 21:10 su MTV (canale 130 Sky in streaming su NOW TV) e martedì 1 settembre dalle 20:00 su MTV Music (canale 131 e 704 di Sky).

Quindi, su MTV (Sky 130) e NOW TV martedì 1 settembre alle 12:25, mercoledì 2 settembre alle 23:40, giovedì 3 settembre alla 01:20, venerdì 4 settembre alle 20:20, sabato 5 settembre alle 17:00 e infine domenica 6 settembre alle 10:35.

Foto Kikapress