Pharrell Williams, 'Entrepreneur' e la celebrazione della Black Culture

Esce il 21 agosto 'Entrepreneur' di Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z, un singolo che va oltre la musica diventando un vero e proprio inno. Il testo del singolo.
-

Da venerdì 21 agosto è in radio e disponibile in digitale Entrepreneur (Sony Music/Columbia Records), il nuovo singolo di Pharrell Williams feat. Jay-Z che celebra la Black Culture attraverso esempi di carriere brillanti di alcuni protagonisti della comunità di colore.

L’artista mette in luce con orgoglio i risultati professionali di oltre una dozzina di imprenditori neri, attraverso parole e immagini di forte impatto. I protagonisti del videoclip sono Issa Rae, Nipsey Hussle, Tyler, The Creator, Robert Hartwell, Six Sev, TyAnthony Davis (fondatore della Vox Collegiate Junior High), Vincent Williams (fondatore di Honey’s Kettle), Iddris Sandu, Beatrice Dixon (fondatrice di Honey’s Pot), Arthell & Darnell Isom (fondatori di D’ART Shtajio), Neighbors SkateShop, Alrick Augustine, Denise Woodard (fondatrice di Partake Cookies), Chace Infinite (fondatore di Harun Coffee Shop), Chef Alisa (fondatrice di My Two Cents), Debbie Allen (fondatrice di Tribe Midwifery), Angela Richardson (fondatrice di PUR Home), Miss Bennett Fitness, Black and Mobile, Trill Paws Dog Accessories, Third Vault Yarns e The First Black Valedictorian of Princeton Nicholas Johnson.

Un inno in cui Pharrell Williams porta avanti, in uno slancio pieno di sentimento e con il suo caratteristico registro, un messaggio forte e edificante.

Pharrell ha inoltre collaborato con TIME Magazine per una cover speciale dell’ultimo numero intitolata The New American Revolution. Ha personalmente curato una serie di saggi e conversazioni tra leader neri che raccontano il passato opprimente dell’America e la visione di un futuro più egualitario, con opinioni di Kenya Barris, Imara Jones, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator e tanti altri. Ha coinvolto Yara Shahidi e Angela Davis in due interviste esclusive. Alla copertina ha contribuito anche l’artista concettuale Hank Willis.

«Nell’assemblarlo, ho chiesto ad alcune delle persone più qualificate che conosco in ogni campo (da Angela Davis a Tyler, The Creator, alla rappresentante Barbara Lee), di dialogare con noi pensando ai prossimi passi da compiere. Volevo trasmettere una visione di un futuro pieno di artisti, creatori e imprenditori che possono mantenere la promessa dei principi di questo paese».

Pharrell Williams, Entrepreneur ft. Jay-Z: il testo della canzone

I am black ambition
I am always whispering
They keep telling me I will not
But my will won’t listen
Gravity on a black man
With everything on his back and
His family and passion
If the door ain’t crackin’

You gotta let go (Let go)

