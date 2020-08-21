Pharrell Williams, ‘Entrepreneur’ e la celebrazione della Black Culture

Da venerdì 21 agosto è in radio e disponibile in digitale Entrepreneur (Sony Music/Columbia Records), il nuovo singolo di Pharrell Williams feat. Jay-Z che celebra la Black Culture attraverso esempi di carriere brillanti di alcuni protagonisti della comunità di colore.
L’artista mette in luce con orgoglio i risultati professionali di oltre una dozzina di imprenditori neri, attraverso parole e immagini di forte impatto. I protagonisti del videoclip sono Issa Rae, Nipsey Hussle, Tyler, The Creator, Robert Hartwell, Six Sev, TyAnthony Davis (fondatore della Vox Collegiate Junior High), Vincent Williams (fondatore di Honey’s Kettle), Iddris Sandu, Beatrice Dixon (fondatrice di Honey’s Pot), Arthell & Darnell Isom (fondatori di D’ART Shtajio), Neighbors SkateShop, Alrick Augustine, Denise Woodard (fondatrice di Partake Cookies), Chace Infinite (fondatore di Harun Coffee Shop), Chef Alisa (fondatrice di My Two Cents), Debbie Allen (fondatrice di Tribe Midwifery), Angela Richardson (fondatrice di PUR Home), Miss Bennett Fitness, Black and Mobile, Trill Paws Dog Accessories, Third Vault Yarns e The First Black Valedictorian of Princeton Nicholas Johnson.
Un inno in cui Pharrell Williams porta avanti, in uno slancio pieno di sentimento e con il suo caratteristico registro, un messaggio forte e edificante.
Pharrell ha inoltre collaborato con TIME Magazine per una cover speciale dell’ultimo numero intitolata The New American Revolution. Ha personalmente curato una serie di saggi e conversazioni tra leader neri che raccontano il passato opprimente dell’America e la visione di un futuro più egualitario, con opinioni di Kenya Barris, Imara Jones, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator e tanti altri. Ha coinvolto Yara Shahidi e Angela Davis in due interviste esclusive. Alla copertina ha contribuito anche l’artista concettuale Hank Willis.
«Nell’assemblarlo, ho chiesto ad alcune delle persone più qualificate che conosco in ogni campo (da Angela Davis a Tyler, The Creator, alla rappresentante Barbara Lee), di dialogare con noi pensando ai prossimi passi da compiere. Volevo trasmettere una visione di un futuro pieno di artisti, creatori e imprenditori che possono mantenere la promessa dei principi di questo paese».
Pharrell Williams, Entrepreneur ft. Jay-Z: il testo della canzone
I am black ambition
I am always whispering
They keep telling me I will not
But my will won’t listen
Gravity on a black man
With everything on his back and
His family and passion
If the door ain’t crackin’
You gotta let go (Let go)
You gotta risk it all (Risk it all)
Or they’ll be lots of things you’ll never see
You gotta let, let go
‘Cause you never know what’s in store
Mister entrepreneur
In this position with no choice
A system imprisoning young boys
Distract with white noise
The brainwashed become hype boys
Third eye dilate
You wasn’t supposed to make it off Section Eight
Robbin’ Peter just to pay Paul
Preparе to risk everything
You need let go (Let go!)
If you want to fly take the leap
You gotta risk it all (Risk it all)
Or they’ll be lots of things you’ll never see
Remember black is space
And its the color of your face
There will be no sunny days
If Black went away
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Dont go chasing waterfalls, please stick to the drip that you’re used to
They don’t make them like they used to
Uh, lies told to you, through you, ‘Tubes and Hulus
Shows with no hues that look like you do
Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?
For everyone Gucci support, two FUBUs
Sipping crip-a-Cola consumer and an owner, uh
Till we all vertically integrated from the floor up
D’usse pour up, sip Ace till I throw up
Like gang signs ‘cept I bang mines for both ya
Serial entrepreneur, we own our own stop
Sitting ‘round waiting for folks to throw you a bone
If you can’t buy the building at least stock the shelf (Word)
Then keep on stacking till you stocking for yourself, uh
See, everything you place after black
Is too small a term to completely describe the act
Black nation, black builder, black entrepreneur
You in the presence of Black Excellence, I’m on the board, Lord, Lord, Lord, Lord, Lord, Lord
God, God, God, God, God
Lord, yuh, God
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man
Black man, Black man, Black man