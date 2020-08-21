Pharrell Williams, ‘Entrepreneur’ e la celebrazione della Black Culture

f you want to fly take the leapYou gotta risk it all (Risk it all)Or they’ll be lots of things you’ll never seeYou gotta let, let go‘Cause you never know what’s in storeMister entrepreneur

In this position with no choice

A system imprisoning young boys

Distract with white noise

The brainwashed become hype boys

Third eye dilate

You wasn’t supposed to make it off Section Eight

Robbin’ Peter just to pay Paul

Preparе to risk everything

You need let go (Let go!)

If you want to fly take the leap

You gotta risk it all (Risk it all)

Or they’ll be lots of things you’ll never see

Remember black is space

And its the color of your face

There will be no sunny days

If Black went away

Black man, Black man, Black man

Dont go chasing waterfalls, please stick to the drip that you’re used to

They don’t make them like they used to

Uh, lies told to you, through you, ‘Tubes and Hulus

Shows with no hues that look like you do

Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?

For everyone Gucci support, two FUBUs

Sipping crip-a-Cola consumer and an owner, uh

Till we all vertically integrated from the floor up

D’usse pour up, sip Ace till I throw up

Like gang signs ‘cept I bang mines for both ya

Serial entrepreneur, we own our own stop

Sitting ‘round waiting for folks to throw you a bone

If you can’t buy the building at least stock the shelf (Word)

Then keep on stacking till you stocking for yourself, uh

See, everything you place after black

Is too small a term to completely describe the act

Black nation, black builder, black entrepreneur

You in the presence of Black Excellence, I’m on the board, Lord, Lord, Lord, Lord, Lord, Lord

God, God, God, God, God

Lord, yuh, God

Black man, Black man, Black man

