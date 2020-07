View this post on Instagram

This is heartbreaking 💔Swipe to slide 5 for the shady details on Britney's conservatorship, which is usually reserved for individuals who are incapacitated. I know some people's instincts might be to not take this seriously or laugh because the world has made a joke of her existence to a certain extent, but this is a woman who is denied access to her own children, finances, and any control over her own life. The law is corrupt and so are the middle-aged men who are ruining a thriving, successful woman's life. Britney has a court hearing coming up on July 22nd. Check our stories for a swipe up of actionable items you can do to help #FreeBritney .