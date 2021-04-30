Billie Eilish, ‘Your Power’ e l’invito a «non abusare del tuo potere»: il testo

'Your Power' è un brano che Billie Eilish spera ispiri «un cambiamento». Il testo della canzone scritta con Finneas.

A pochi giorni dall’annuncio del nuovo album, Billie Eilish ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo inedito Your Power, disponibile in tutti gli store digitali. Il brano, scritto da Billie e prodotto da Finneas, è accompagnato da un video diretto dalla stessa Billie Eilish che per la quarta volta si è cimentata dietro la macchina da presa per accompagnare la pubblicazione di un suo brano.

«Your Power è una delle mie canzoni preferite tra quelle che ho scritto. – scrive Billie sui social – Mi sento molto vulnerabile ad averla pubblicata perché l’ho custodita a lungo gelosamente nel mio cuore. La canzone racconta di situazioni molto differenti che tutti noi abbiamo provato o visto. Spero possa ispirare un cambiamento. È un invito a provare a non abusare del tuo potere».

Your Power farà parte del prossimo disco di Billie Eilish, il secondo dopo il grande successo dell’album di debutto When We All Go To Sleep, Where Do We Go?, che si intitolerà Happier Than Ever e sarà disponibile in tutti i negozi e in digitale dal 30 luglio.

L’album – che come il disco di debutto è stato scritto e prodotto dalla 19enne Billie Eilish e dal fratello Finneas a Los Angeles – conterrà 16 tracce.

Your Power di Billie Eilish, il testo della canzone

try not to abuse your power

i know we didn’t choose to change

you might not wanna lose your power

but having it’s so strange

she said you were a hero

you played the part

but you ruined her in a year

don’t act like it was hard

and you swear you didn’t know

no wonder why you didn’t ask

she was sleeping in your clothes

but now she’s got to get to class

how dare you?

and how could you?

will you only feel bad when they find out?

if you could all back, would you?

try not to abuse your power

i know we didn’t choose to change

you might not wanna lose your power

but having it’s so strange

i thought that i was special

you made me feel

like it was my fault you were the devil

lost your appeal

does it keep you in control

for you to keep her in a cage?

and you swear you didn’t know

you said you thought she was your age

how dare you?

and how could you?

will you only feel bad if it turns out

that they kill your contract? would you-

try not to abuse your power

i know we didn’t choose to change

you might not wanna lose your power

but power isn’t pain