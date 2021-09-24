Coldplay e BTS insieme nel singolo ‘My Universe’: il testo della canzone

Prima collaborazione per Coldplay e BTS che firmano insieme il nuovo singolo My Universe, brano disponibile dal 24 settembre. Cantata in inglese e in coreano, la traccia è co-firmata dalle due band ed è stata prodotta da Max Martin. Dopo Higher Power – Disco d’Oro FIMI e in vetta all’airplay italiano per oltre sei settimane – Chris Martin e compagni tornano, dunque, per anticipare l’album in arrivo.
‘Music Of The Spheres’, infatti, è atteso per il 15 ottobre come il gruppo ha annunciato via Instagram con un post. Ad accompagnare la notizia, anche un album trailer che riprende il viaggio cosmico animato rappresentato sulla copertina. Le dodici le canzoni sono tutte prodotte da Martin e per cinque di esse i titoli sono rappresentati attraverso emoji.
E nel post scritto condiviso dai Coldplay, anche un richiamo al mondo sci-fi racchiuso nella frase Everyone is an alien somewhere (‘Ognuno è alieno da qualche parte’).
Coldplay & BTS: il testo di ‘My Universe’
You, you are my universe
And I, just want to put you first
You, you are my universe, and I
In the night, I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch you rise
There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
I fly to you every night (fly)
Forgetting that it’s just a dream
I meet you with a smile (meet)
Never ending forever, baby
You, you are my universe
And I, just want to put you first
And you, you are my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Darkness used to be more comfortable for me
Within the long shadows (eyes)
And they said that we can’t be together
Because, because we come from different sides
You, you are my universe
And I, just want to put you first
And you, you are my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe [x3]
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
What brightens me up
Are the stars embroidered with your love
In my universe, you
Make another world for me
Because, you are my stars and my universe
These hardships are just temporary
Always shine bright as you always do
We will follow you through this long night
I fly together with you
When I’m without you I’m crazy
Come hold my hand now
We are made of each other, baby
You, you are my universe
And I, just want to put you first
And you, you are my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe
You, you are (You are)
My universe
I, just want (Just want)
My universe
You, you are my universe, and I
My universe
