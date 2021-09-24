Coldplay e BTS insieme nel singolo ‘My Universe’: il testo della canzone

Si intitola ‘My Universe’ il singolo che sancisce la prima collaborazione dei Coldplay con i sudcoreani BTS. Ecco testo e audio del brano.

Prima collaborazione per Coldplay e BTS che firmano insieme il nuovo singolo My Universe, brano disponibile dal 24 settembre. Cantata in inglese e in coreano, la traccia è co-firmata dalle due band ed è stata prodotta da Max Martin. Dopo Higher Power – Disco d’Oro FIMI e in vetta all’airplay italiano per oltre sei settimane – Chris Martin e compagni tornano, dunque, per anticipare l’album in arrivo.

‘Music Of The Spheres’, infatti, è atteso per il 15 ottobre come il gruppo ha annunciato via Instagram con un post. Ad accompagnare la notizia, anche un album trailer che riprende il viaggio cosmico animato rappresentato sulla copertina. Le dodici le canzoni sono tutte prodotte da Martin e per cinque di esse i titoli sono rappresentati attraverso emoji.

E nel post scritto condiviso dai Coldplay, anche un richiamo al mondo sci-fi racchiuso nella frase Everyone is an alien somewhere (‘Ognuno è alieno da qualche parte’).

Coldplay & BTS: il testo di ‘My Universe’

You, you are my universe

And I, just want to put you first

You, you are my universe, and I

In the night, I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch you rise

There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

I fly to you every night (fly)

Forgetting that it’s just a dream

I meet you with a smile (meet)

Never ending forever, baby

You, you are my universe

And I, just want to put you first

And you, you are my universe

And you make my world light up inside

Darkness used to be more comfortable for me

Within the long shadows (eyes)

And they said that we can’t be together

Because, because we come from different sides

You, you are my universe

And I, just want to put you first

And you, you are my universe

And you make my world light up inside

My universe [x3]

(You make my world)

You make my world light up inside

Make my world light up inside

What brightens me up

Are the stars embroidered with your love

In my universe, you

Make another world for me

Because, you are my stars and my universe

These hardships are just temporary

Always shine bright as you always do

We will follow you through this long night

I fly together with you

When I’m without you I’m crazy

Come hold my hand now

We are made of each other, baby

You, you are my universe

And I, just want to put you first

And you, you are my universe

And you make my world light up inside

My universe

You, you are (You are)

My universe

I, just want (Just want)

My universe

You, you are my universe, and I

My universe

Foto da Ufficio Stampa Warner Music Italia