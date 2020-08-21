‘Dynamite’, il testo del nuovo singolo dei BTS

'Dynamite' è la prima canzone interamente in inglese dei BTS. Ecco il testo del nuovo singolo dei Bangtan Boys, fuori il 21 agosto.

Dynamite dei BTS è finalmente out e, di seguito, vi lasciamo il testo del brano per la prima volta interamente in inglese. Come promesso dal calendario promozionale dei sette ragazzi, alle ore 6 (italiane) del 21 agosto è stato reso disponibile il video del nuovo brano dei Bangtan Boys, anticipato da un countdown live su Facebook.

LEGGI ANCHE: BTS: tutte le teaser foto per l’uscita di ‘Dynamite’

Ecco il testo di Dynamite dei BTS:

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight



Shoes on get up in the morn’

Cup of milk let’s rock and roll

King Kong kick the drum rolling on like a rolling stone

Sing song when I’m walking home

Jump up to the top Lebron

Ding dong call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom, I’m ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah this beat cha ching like money

Disco overload I’m into that I’m good to go

I’m diamond you know I glow up

Hey, so let’s go

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

Bring a friend join the crowd

Whoever wanna come along

Word up talk the talk just move like we off the wall

Day or night the sky’s alight

So we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I go the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom, I’m ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah this beat cha ching like money

Disco overload I’m into that I’m good to go

I’m diamond you know I glow up

Let’s go

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Light it up like dynamite

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Light it up like dynamite

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah