Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, Adele e Taylor Swift guidano le nomination

Svelate le nomination dei Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022, in programma il 9 aprile a Santa Monica. Adele e Taylor Swift hanno 4 nomination a testa.

È tempo di Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. L’evento che premia le star più amate dai giovanissimi si svolgerà il 9 aprile in diretta da Santa Monica, in California. A condurre la serata i presentatori Miranda Cosgrove e Rob Gronkowski. A guidare le nomination sono Adele e Taylor Swift, con 4 candidature a testa.

Adele e Taylor Swift le più nominate ai Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Le due artiste sono in lizza per Favorite Female Artist e Favorite Song con ‘Easy on Me’ (Adele) e ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ (Taylor Swift). Sono anche entrambe candidate per Favorite Album, ma Taylor ha due voci in quella categoria: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ e ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, mentre Adele ne ha una: ’30’. Adele ha un’ulteriore nomination nella categoria Favorite Global Music Star, dove rappresenta il Regno Unito.

Altri candidati ai Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers e Maroon 5.

Come votare

I fan possono votare sul sito web ufficiale dei Kids’ Choice Awards, KidsChoiceAwards.com, e tramite l’app Screens Up su iPad, iPhone e dispositivi Android negli Stati Uniti.

Dove seguire i Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Per i Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 i produttori promettono inoltre il record di 1.000 sliming. L’evento sarà visibile su Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons e sul canale Nick Jr.

Le nomination

Di seguito le nomination dei Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE SONG

“All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

“Up” – Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

“STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Foto: Kikapress