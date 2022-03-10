Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, Adele e Taylor Swift guidano le nomination

È tempo di Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. L’evento che premia le star più amate dai giovanissimi si svolgerà il 9 aprile in diretta da Santa Monica, in California. A condurre la serata i presentatori Miranda Cosgrove e Rob Gronkowski. A guidare le nomination sono Adele e Taylor Swift, con 4 candidature a testa.
Adele e Taylor Swift le più nominate ai Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Le due artiste sono in lizza per Favorite Female Artist e Favorite Song con ‘Easy on Me’ (Adele) e ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ (Taylor Swift). Sono anche entrambe candidate per Favorite Album, ma Taylor ha due voci in quella categoria: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ e ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, mentre Adele ne ha una: ’30’. Adele ha un’ulteriore nomination nella categoria Favorite Global Music Star, dove rappresenta il Regno Unito.
Altri candidati ai Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 sono Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers e Maroon 5.
Come votare
I fan possono votare sul sito web ufficiale dei Kids’ Choice Awards, KidsChoiceAwards.com, e tramite l’app Screens Up su iPad, iPhone e dispositivi Android negli Stati Uniti.
Dove seguire i Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Per i Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 i produttori promettono inoltre il record di 1.000 sliming. L’evento sarà visibile su Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons e sul canale Nick Jr.
Le nomination
Di seguito le nomination dei Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE SONG
“All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
“Up” – Cardi B
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE ALBUM
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
“Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
“STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Foto: Kikapress